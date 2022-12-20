iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,167,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

