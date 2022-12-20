iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $239.23. 29,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a 200 day moving average of $240.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
