iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

