iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $215.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,625. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $310.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.