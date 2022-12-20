iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

