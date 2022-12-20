iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lifted by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.0% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.29. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.