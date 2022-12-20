iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,364 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 10.9% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC owned approximately 1.02% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $16,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 56,258 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,318,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $62.43.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

