IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day moving average is $211.25.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

