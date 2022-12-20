Iowa State Bank Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

