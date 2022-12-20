International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 9.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 77,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,800,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,054. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

