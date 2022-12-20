International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Increased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

