Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $58.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.95.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.