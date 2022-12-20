Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 414 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) insider Eyal Manor sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $20,484.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19.

Shares of TWLO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. 3,310,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,752. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $279.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 263.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

