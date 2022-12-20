Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Sells 2,368 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Perrigo Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE PRGO opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.84.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
Further Reading
