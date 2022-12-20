Insider Selling: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Sells 2,368 Shares of Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Perrigo Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $469,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Further Reading

