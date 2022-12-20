Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Sells 239,538 Shares of Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 239,538 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $606,031.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,990,736 shares in the company, valued at $45,516,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Humacyte Price Performance
Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Humacyte by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter worth $45,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
