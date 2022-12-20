Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 101,425 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 101,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $162,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,208,834 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. 28,509,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,434,094. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

