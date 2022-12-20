Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00.

Shares of EXFY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. 182,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 22.00% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Expensify by 9,175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

