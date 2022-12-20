Insider Buying: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) CEO Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Victory Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

VCTR traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

