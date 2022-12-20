Insider Buying: NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Director Acquires 1,085,714 Shares of Stock

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) Director Rodney Barreto bought 1,085,714 shares of NextPlat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,899,999.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,856,057,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,560,761,957.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NextPlat Trading Up 23.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPL traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. 5,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,093. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. NextPlat Corp has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 10.12.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 57.27% and a negative net margin of 105.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

About NextPlat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of NextPlat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.