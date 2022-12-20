Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1331 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

