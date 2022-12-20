Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 700 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 700 ($8.50).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.77) to GBX 650 ($7.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.11) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 725 ($8.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.81) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Informa Price Performance

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 603.20 ($7.33) on Tuesday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 481.50 ($5.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 631 ($7.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 584.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 563.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.59 billion and a PE ratio of 4,033.33.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

