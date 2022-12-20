Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Infinera by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,684,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 420,113 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Infinera by 77.6% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth $1,289,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

