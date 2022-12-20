IndiGG Hits One Day Trading Volume of $58,265.20 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IndiGG has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $58,265.20 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

