IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $2.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

