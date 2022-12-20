Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) PT Lowered to $1.25

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $1.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Home Point Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.78 million. Home Point Capital had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at $58,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

