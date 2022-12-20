Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $259.81 Million

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Holo has a market cap of $259.81 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $885.01 or 0.05241552 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00497890 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.96 or 0.29500212 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Holo is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Holo Token Trading
