HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.67

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.56, with a volume of 352147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

HEXO Trading Down 12.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

HEXO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.