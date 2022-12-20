HEX (HEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.21 Billion

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $14.21 billion and approximately $3.68 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEX has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $851.75 or 0.05065078 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00496615 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,948.10 or 0.29424705 BTC.
HEX Token Profile
HEX’s launch date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
