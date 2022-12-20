Helium Hits Market Cap of $225.62 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $225.62 million and $1.40 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00010053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Helium has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,929,790 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
