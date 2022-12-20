HedgeTrade Price Down 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $33.31 million and approximately $2,532.29 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade’s launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

