Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.39. Approximately 6,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 302,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,450.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Heartland Express by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.