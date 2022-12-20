Head-To-Head Review: Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) vs. Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY)

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harvey Norman and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvey Norman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burlington Stores 1 3 16 0 2.75

Burlington Stores has a consensus target price of $213.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Harvey Norman.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores $9.32 billion 1.32 $408.84 million $2.48 75.66

This table compares Harvey Norman and Burlington Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Burlington Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Harvey Norman.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harvey Norman and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvey Norman N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 1.94% 37.58% 3.71%

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Harvey Norman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 195 franchised complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and 109 company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, Croatia, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. It is also involved in the property investment and media placement activities; acts as a lessor of premises to Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne franchisees and other third parties, as well as retail properties; development and sale of properties; and provision of consumer finance and other commercial loans and advances. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Homebush West, Australia.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 837 stores under the Burlington Stores name, 2 stores under the Cohoes Fashions name, and 1 store under the MJM Designer Shoes name in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

