Head-To-Head Contrast: Boxed (BOXD) and Its Peers

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Boxed to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boxed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 179 1096 3388 48 2.70

Boxed currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 964.51%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 43.81%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -13.12% -44.75% -7.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Boxed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.07 Boxed Competitors $14.98 billion $780.38 million -26.99

Boxed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Boxed has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed competitors beat Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

