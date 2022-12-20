Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.9 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,684,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

