Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

AGG stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

