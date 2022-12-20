Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 511.1% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,387,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,043.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 236,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 231,695 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $107.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.02.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

