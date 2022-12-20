Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.59.

Guardant Health stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.64. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. Analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 207,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 68.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

