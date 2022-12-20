GSK (GSK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GSK (LON: GSK):

12/15/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/7/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,300 ($15.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,600 ($19.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/7/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,475 ($17.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/5/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) price target on the stock.

12/2/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) price target on the stock.

11/24/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,580 ($19.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/22/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/16/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,300 ($15.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,450 ($17.61) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($23.08) to GBX 1,600 ($19.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.61) price target on the stock.

11/3/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,430 ($17.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/2/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/2/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,820 ($22.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/24/2022 – GSK had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – GSK had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.61) price target on the stock.

10/24/2022 – GSK had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/24/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,900 ($23.08) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2022 – GSK was given a new GBX 1,820 ($22.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 1.33 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,422.13 ($17.28). The stock had a trading volume of 9,349,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,080. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,401.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,498.28. The company has a market capitalization of £57.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,304.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.16).

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.08) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,789.12).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

