Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 41,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 955,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,661,436. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

