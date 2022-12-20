Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $11.76 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,969,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.