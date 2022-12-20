Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Buys 1,665 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.19. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

