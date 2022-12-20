Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.4 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.45. 59,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of -305.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,112,921.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

