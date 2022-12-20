GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

