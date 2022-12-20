GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 118,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $164.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

