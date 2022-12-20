Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 31,035 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

