Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $11.57 Million Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 543,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,569,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,537,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.