Gradient Investments LLC Has $10.73 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,899 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 2.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

