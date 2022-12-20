Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 3,871 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

