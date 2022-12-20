Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Reaches $2,525.82 on Major Exchanges

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be bought for about $2,525.82 or 0.14977686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $525,987.93 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $889.97 or 0.05281372 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497664 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.86 or 0.29486855 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governance OHM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.