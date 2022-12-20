Golden Goose 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,906.23 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $92,862.64 and $2,906.23 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

